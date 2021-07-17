The second wave of coronavirus has waned in India, and the nation, in the last 24 hours reported 38,079 fresh Covid cases. However, one Indian state is still facing the chaos of the Covid outbreak, and it is Kerala, known for its high literacy rates and impeccable healthcare infrastructure. On Friday, Kerala witnessed 13,750 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 130 Covid-related deaths, a figure which clearly indicates that the second wave of the pandemic in the state has not slowed down.

Kerala model failed in Covid battle

It should be noted that this rising number of coronavirus fresh cases in Kerala comes at a time when the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government has started easing the restrictions after a statewide lockdown. It should be noted that Kerala had tackled the first wave of Covid effectively, and at one point in time, the state successfully flattened the coronavirus chaos curve.

However, the second wave of Covid proved that the authorities in the state have failed to combat the pandemic spread. Amid tight restrictions, the pandemic is not slowing down in this southern state, and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) is above 10 percent on almost all days. The death toll in Kerala is also increasing steadily, and according to the latest updates, more than 15,100 people have succumbed to the virus until now.

Easing restrictions and reopening of beverage outlets

As the Covid pandemic in Kerala is shattering the state's much-celebrated healthcare infrastructure, people have started blaming the Pinarayi Vijayan government for adopting foolish moves that played a crucial role in triggering the spread of the virus in the state. A few weeks back, the Kerala government had reopened beverage outlets in the state, and people started flocking into these shops without following any Covid safety protocols. Moreover, the government has now eased coronavirus restrictions in several local self-government bodies.

In the view of Bakrid which falls on July 21, the Kerala government has decided to ease restrictions further on July 18, 19, and 20, where textile, footwear, electronic, fancy, and jewelry shops can operate until 08.00 PM.