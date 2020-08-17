Keralites all across the world are celebrating Chingam 1, widely considered the Malayalam New Year, as per traditions. After 10 days from Chingam 1, Keralites celebrate Onam irrespective of caste, creed, and religion.

The tradition behind Onam

The month of Chingam has huge significance in the life of Keralites. This month is known for happiness where people in the state engages in various sports, games, festivities, and ritual celebrations. According to Hindu tradition, Mahabali, an Asura king was ruling Kerala during the Treta Yuga.

The reign of Mahabali was blessed with prosperity, and it made even the Devaloka jealous. At this juncture, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Vamana, the dwarf God, and pushed Mahabali to Paatala, a world that is located under the earth's surface. However, Mahabali requested Vamana to grand him permission to visit his land on one day every year, and that auspicious day is celebrated as Thiruvonam in Kerala.

Flower Carpets

From Chingam 1, people in Kerala used to put flower carpets in their front yard, until the day of Chathayam, which marks the Naalam Onam. Interestingly, Chathayam is also the birthday of Sree Narayana Guru, a prominent spiritual leader, and social reformer.

During the month of Chingam, several celebrations used to happen in various temples all across Kerala. Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple used to witness a huge rush during this month. However, this year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the crowd will be managed by authorities by abiding social distancing measures.

In Kerala, all the schools and colleges will get 10 days vacation, as a part of the Onam festival. All the cultural organizations in the state used to conduct several programs as a part of the celebration. Some of the noted games that are popular during Onam are Uruiyadi, Lemon Spoon, Olapanthu Kali, and Sundharikku Pottu Kuthal.