Every year, Keralites celebrate Chingam 1 (also known as Andu Pirappu) as Malayalam New Year. On this day, people of Kerala observe special prayers and hold ceremonies to mark the beginning of a new year as per the traditional calendar. This year, Chingam 1 will be celebrated on August 17.

Chingam is the first month of the Malayalam calendar, which has a total of 12 months. The other months are as follows: Kanni, Thulam, Vrishchikam, Dhanu, Makaram, Kumbham, Meenam, Medam, Edavam, Midhunam and Karkidakam. Each year, Chingam falls in the August-September period in the Gregorian calendar.

Chingam is considered an auspicious month of the year for Keralites. During this month, Hindu devotees visit temples, clean houses, remove old and unwanted things, buy a new vehicle, move into a new home and even invest in a new venture. Back in the day, Chingam signaled the arrival of the harvest season.

If you want to wish your Keralite friends, here are some quotes you can share with them on this auspicious day.

Chingam 1 wishes & quotes

Today is Chingam 1, the day we Keralites celebrate the beginning of a new year. I wish you all the blessings and greetings of the festive season to you and your family.

Happiness is being with friends and family on festival days. I am sad that I cannot be with you all on this auspicious day of Chingam 1. Still, my mind is at home, where we had celebrated all the auspicious days together. Happy Chingam 1 greetings my dear.

Orupad prethekshakalumayi itha mattoru puthuvarsham kuudi agathamayi. Sambathinteyum samrudhiyudeyum oru varsham ningalk undakatte ennu aathmartham aay aashamsikunnu.

The Malayalam new year Chingam 1 is here. It is the time to celebrate a new beginning. Wishing you the greetings of the colourful and auspicious day.

With you staying miles away, here is my heartful wishes and blessings of the new year. May it be filled with joyful moments now and always. Happy Chingam 1 greetings.

May you be able to handle the ups and downs that you come across in life now and always. May this year be filled with immense blessings from the Almighty. Happy Chingam 1 2016 wishes.

