Several protests are happening all over Kerala after a group of SFI workers vandalized Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad.

According to reports, SFI workers rushed to Rahul Gandhi's MP office and destroyed equipment. Local media outlets also report that SFI workers manhandled some of the employees in the office.

Soon after the attack, Congress workers in Kerala gathered at each district headquarters and are conducting protests against SFI's barbaric attack.

Meanwhile, opposition leader VD Satheesan alleged that SFI's attack was sponsored by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his office.

In Palakkad, police arrested Congress MLA Shafi Parambil following a protest gathering. According to the latest updates, Congress workers have now blocked NH544 demanding the release of Shafi.

Meanwhile, top leaders of CPI(M) including EP Jayarajan have criticized SFI's move, and they claimed that the protests against Rahul Gandhi are totally unnecessary.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.