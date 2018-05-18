Kerala on Friday bagged the 'Best Destination for Families' award through an online poll conducted by Lonely Planet magazine.

Tourism Secretary Rani George said, "it feels overwhelming that the tourism industry players have appreciated the efforts of the Kerala Tourism Department".

The Lonely Planet Magazine India Travel Award 2018 recognizes the best travel destinations among various categories and winners are chosen by an online readers' survey.

Over the years, Kerala has witnessed tremendous growth in tourist arrivals with an increase of 11.39 percent in domestic arrivals in 2017, compared to the previous year.

During 2017, 1,46,73,520 tourists visited the state, up from 1,31,72,535 in 2016.

In terms of revenue, total foreign exchange from the tourism sector during 2017 increased 8.29 percent to Rs 8,392.11 crore, as compared to 2016.

The total revenue from tourism grew from Rs 29,658 crore to Rs 33,383 crore.

The Tourism Department has set an ambitious target of increasing domestic tourist arrivals by 50 percent and doubling the foreign tourists by 2021.

