An atheist from Kerala named Abdulkader Puthiyangady is facing a huge social media attack after he posted a photo of Shivalinga on his Facebook page on the auspicious Shivarathri day. Shockingly, Abdulkader, in this image claimed that Shivalinga is an electric sex toy for women, and he even gave a false hypothetical telephone number to people who wish to buy this pleasure toy.

Attacking religious sentiments?

"This toy is electric. There are buttons to control the speed. This toy is exclusively made for matured women. If anybody interested in buying this toy, please contact this phone number," wrote Abdulader.

Abdulkader's attack on Shivalinga soon garnered huge backlash from social media users, and people urged Kerala police to take strict legal actions against him. However, until now, the police have apparently taken no action against the alleged offender, and he is continuing his posts that attack religions on his Facebook page.

A few hours back, Abdulkader posted a video on his page and claimed that God is an entity that is trying to create enmity between people. He also asked people to kill him if they want, as he can have eternal sleep after taking the last breath.

As people are urging the Kerala police to take strict action against Abdulkader, the authorities have not made an official statement on this issue. The Facebook profile of Abdulkader indicates that he is working in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Abdulkader is an open critic of Islam too

As Abdulkader's post went viral, people started calling him an Islamist fundamentalist. However, previous posts of this man indicate that he is a strong atheist, and he has several times criticized Islam and the prophet on his Facebook page.

Even though most of the people are criticizing Abdulkader for making such derogatory comments against religions, atheists are offering full support for this man, and they are lauding Abdulkader for maintaining such a strong stand.