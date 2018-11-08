Karthyani Amma, a 96-year-old woman from Allapuzha district in Kerala, made headlines for her decision to continue her education. She even took a literacy test in which she scored 98 out of 100.

Being the oldest student from the state, Karthyani Amma had become an inspiration for many. At the age of 96, she had expressed her desire to use a computer system on the felicitation ceremony by the Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On the day of Diwali, her wish was fulfilled by the Kerala state education minister Prof. C Raveendranath, who presented her with a laptop. Karthyani Amma was overjoyed and smiling when she was helped to type her name on the laptop.

Karthyani had topped in Class 4 examinations as part of the Kerala State Literacy Mission, which aims to accomplish 100 percent literacy in the state. The programme evaluates reading, writing skills and basic mathematics of the candidates.

Karthyani Amma had to give up her formal education due to financial troubles at her home but was always inspired to get educated. She had to take up odd jobs with meagre income to support her family after the death of her husband 57 years ago. Now her daughter Ammini (60) has also joined the classes under the literacy programme.

With 90% literacy in 1991, Kerala was declared a fully literate state, as per the UNESCO norms. Despite that, around 18 lakh people were illiterate, according to a 2011 census. To bring everyone in the ambit of literacy, the Kerala government launched the "Aksharalaksham" programme on January 26 this year. It aims at imparting education to marginalized communities, reports News 18.