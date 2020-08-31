The Kenosha Police Department has shared details related to the riots that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, shortly before the scheduled arrival of President Donald Trump to the riots-hit region. Trump is scheduled to meet with Kenosha law enforcement and to survey the damage from the recent protests on Tuesday, the White House announced last week.

As the Kenosha Police Department is occupied with the preparations of the Presidential visit, the scheduled press conference was cancelled, instead, the police department released the information pertaining to the Kenosha unrest in a press release.

Kenosha shooting: Police summary

According to the Kenosha PD, a total of 175 people have been arrested as of Sunday afternoon. Of these, the police identified that 102 protestors had addresses from outside of Kenosha. The police said the arrests were from the people located in 44 cities.

The arrests were made in connection with the protests that took place in Kenosha ever since the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23. The cops revealed that 69 people were arrested for curfew violations, 34 were booked for curfew violation and additional charges ranging from carrying concealed weapons, burglary and possession of controlled substances.

In addition, the cops also sized more than 20 firearms, and at least three vehicles were towed in relation to active criminal investigations.