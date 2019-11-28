Kendall and Kylie Jenner are some of the most famous names in the world and arguably may even be two of the most recognizable faces in the world. But that might not necessarily be a good thing.

Reportedly, Kendall and Kylie Jenner faced a stadium of haters after their faces were blown up on the Jumbotron at a Los Angeles Rams game.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were subject to resounding boos, this time while cheering on the Los Angeles Rams as the sisters' home team played against the Baltimore Ravens in the LA Memorial Coliseum. It's a Rams tradition to throw up famous fans' faces on the stadium Jumbotron for the Who's in the Rams House? segment, and of course, Kendall and Kylie got a cameo on the big screen. They didn't receive a warm welcome from the Rams family, though.

Now the boos may have just been a part of fan heckling but when it comes to the Kardashians and the Jenners once can't be too sure. Both Kendall and Kylie reportedly got her own shout-out, drawing out the boos even longer. In multiple videos captured by football fans, a cacophony of jeers overwhelmed the stadium as Kendall offered the camera a peace sign and air kisses. Kylie hugged her big sister for her cameo, but the heartwarming moment didn't excuse Kylie from the jeers as well.

Kendall and Kylie were joined by a slew of famous names like Wiz Khalifa, QuavoandSaweetie. Kylie Jenner recently sold the majority stake in her cosmetics company for a whopping 600 million dollars. So, it doesn't seem like a few boos are going to get Kendall and Kylie down. You can check out the video here: