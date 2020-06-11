Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have come out in favour of their dad, Bruce Jenner who transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner five years ago. In an interview with People Magazine, the 24-year-old model and 22-year-old makeup mogul said some very inspiring things about their relationship with their dad.

Talking about Caitlyn's decision Kendall said, "When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew. She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings so that was a big step for us."

Because of my dad's bravery, I've learned to love what I love

She also added, "Because of my dad's bravery, I've learned to love what I love and not be ashamed of it. She's been my role model since before I can even remember, from sports growing up to now with her wisdom. She's so brave and I aspire to be as brave as her one day."

Kylie also added, "My dad has always been an inspiration to me, from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot's license. However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all."

Reuters

Caitlyn Jenner had earlier revealed that his daughter's feelings about his transition mattered a lot to him. He had stated, "Honestly, if one of them had had a problem, I wouldn't have done it."

Kendall continued, "I used to watch old Olympic videos of my dad and wish I could be a part of those spectacular moments with her. There are so many stories she tells about her life and I love to just sit there and listen. She has lived so many amazing lives in one lifetime. My favourite thing to learn from my dad is about my dad. Inspiring then and inspiring now."