The Kardashian sisters are pretty famous for their Instagram accounts. Kylie, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe are super prompt on social media and love sharing snippets from their lives with their millions of followers.

Kendall, however, has always maintained a rather aloof social media image. But the 24-year-old supermodel recently surprised her fans with a sultry lingerie picture.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star posted a picture of herself in black lingerie. Kendall can be seen lying on the bed and flaunting her tiny waist in black sheer lacy lingerie in the photo. She captioned the picture as, "did my makeup n stuff."

The Victoria's Secret model wore a bit of makeup and kept her hair open.

Kendall's sister, Kylie was one of the first people to comment on the picture. Quite taken aback by the photo, Kylie commented, "kendall!!!!!"

She left another comment pointing out that it was rare for her sister to post such a picture. The 22 year old makeup mogul posted, "this is rare kendall content !!!!!!" Kendall replied to Kylie's comments explaining that it was "quarantine" that made her do it.

Khloe Kardashian too joined the conversation and wrote, "Wow wow wow."

Kendall's celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin also left a comment asking her "Ummm who you zoomin' with?," to which supermodel and Kendall's BFF Hailey Baldwin responded: "me."

Kendall Jenner Instagram

This picture is indeed rare to come from Kendall. While her other sisters are famous for raising the heat on social media, Kendall usually stays away from the internet limelight. Her last post was dedicated to her mom Kris Jenner on Mother's Day. Kris Jenner, 64 could be seen playing tennis in a baby pink colored bikini.

Good looks, sultry figures, and beautiful genes sure flow in the Kardashian Jenner family!