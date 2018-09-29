Kendall Jenner is reportedly upset after Naomi Campbell threw shade at her during a recent interview. During an appearance on Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', she was asked what she thought of the 22-year-old reality star's controversial quote that she has to cherry-pick what modeling jobs she does, despite being the highest-paid model.

The 48-year-old supermodel coldly responded: "Next question."

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Kendall was upset with Naomi's reaction. A source said: "Kendall is sensitive, she has always looked up to Naomi Campbell so having her be so unsupportive is disappointing and really hurts."

"Kendall works hard at her job and feels like Naomi maybe doesn't really understand or know Kendall's work ethic. Kendall feels Naomi is being a bit of a bully and is out of touch with the new generation of models and she wishes she could spread love and not negative energy," the insider added.

"Fortunately Kendall has support from the queen of all supermodels, Cindy Crawford. Cindy adores Kendall and is always so sweet and encouraging and that's what Kendall chooses to focus on. Cindy and Naomi are still close friends so there's a chance that she will play mediator here and Kendall would love that, but she won't be asking her to intervene," the source went on.

Kendall sparked a massive controversy during her interview with Love Magazine. She told the publication: "Since the beginning, we've been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f** those girls do. More power to 'em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back."

However, she later clarified her original quote. She tweeted: "I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it's important to clarify the meaning. It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context.I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!"