Kendall Jenner sure knows how to turn up the heat. It is officially wintertime but that isn't stopping Kendall Jenner from flaunting her enviable figure in some skimpy swimwear.

Reportedly, the 24-year-old supermodel showed off her knockout bikini body as she sunned herself aboard a yacht of the Miami coastline. Kendall could be seen leafing through a copy of Tonight I'm With Someone Else: Essays by Chelsea Handon, published last year.

The sister of cosmetics tycoon Kylie Jenner put her sculpted figure on display in a skimpy orange two-piece for her day out.

Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun. Kendall has been busy lately, appearing in an extravagant tulle gown for the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show in Rome. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star looked gorgeous in the gown.

Reportedly, Kendall Jenner recently featured in a star-studded ad campaign for the Giambattista Valli collaboration with H&M.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the pics here.