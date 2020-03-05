Kendall Jenner sent her fans into a frenzy with a slew of bikini snaps. The model took to Instagram and posted a series of snaps of herself in some skimpy swimwear.

Kendall Jenner put her model body front and center in her latest selfies. The 24-year-old catwalk queen left nearly nothing to the imagination as she posed in a tiny paisley bikini which showcased her hips, tummy, and chest.

She captioned the post: 'Me and this bikini: a love story.' The tiny suit was hiked high up her hips to showcase her nearly endless legs.

Kendall Jenner is one of the most sought after models in the world and these snaps prove why. Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous in the snaps. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star showed off her enviable phyaiqu4 for all to see.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the pics here: