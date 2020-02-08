Kendall Jenner does know how to make skin care look appealing. Reportedly, the reality star took to Instagram to show her 122 million followers a glimpse at her self-care routine in her undies and not much else.

Kendall could be seen showcasing her enviable physique in the snap, she could be seen wearing a cropped printed undershirt and a pair of high-waisted red Calvin Klein underwear. In one hand, Jenner held her phone which she pointed at a mirror to snap the photo and in the other, she snuggled a small white bunny rabbit.

Kendall Jenner captioned the shot: 'mini me' The sister of cosmetics tycoon Kylie Jenner put her sculpted figure on display. Even with the mask on, we have to say, that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked gorgeous.

Reportedly, Kendall Jenner recently featured in a star-studded ad campaign for the Giambattista Valli collaboration with H&M.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the pics here: