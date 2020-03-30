Kendall Jenner has not been posting much to Instagram during her self-quarantine period. But that doesn't mean we can't take a look abck at some of the reality star's previous sizzling posts.

Kendall Jenner posted this particular video a while back when going out in the rain and having fun in a pool while dressed in a skimpy bikini was still allowed. In the video, Kendall can be seen rocking a teeny-tiny two-piece bikini while she has fun in a pool. Kendall looks gorgeous in the video.

Kendall Jenner may be doing the responsible thing right now and self-isolating herself but she could still post snaps. Well, we hope she gets back to posting soon.

The clip certainly shows why Kendall is one of the most famous models in the world. Reportedly, Kendall Jenner recently featured in a star-studded ad campaign for the Giambattista Valli collaboration with H&M.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the video here: