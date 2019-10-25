Kendall Jenner took to her social media to post a sultry throwback snap. The model posted a pic of herself dressed in Angel wings and not much else.

The pic was apparently from Halloween last year when she dressed up as a Victoria's Secret Angel. '[L]ast year's halloween [ANGEL EMOJI]' the supermodel captioned the booty-ful snap.

In the sultry snap, Kendall can be seen showing off her pert posterior as she threw a look back over her right shoulder. Her view was obscured by the massive angel's wings hanging from her shoulders.

Kendall has been busy lately, appearing in an extravagant tulle gown for the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show in Rome. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star looked gorgeous in the gown.

Reportedly, Kendall Jenner recently featured in a star-studded ad campaign for the Giambattista Valli collaboration with H&M.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the pic here: