Kendall Jenner had a few words for Miley Cyrus in light of her recent dating life. Reportedly, Miley Cyrus has been making headlines for a number of things lately, from her sudden divorce from Liam Hemsworth to her public relationship with another woman, and most recently, her tweet calling out slut-shaming and double standards.

And Kendall Jenner, a 23-year-old millennial woman who has also been the subject of scrutiny of all kinds, took to Twitter on Saturday morning to voice her support for Cyrus.

'I feel this. live your life girl ❤️,' Jenner wrote while amplifying Cyrus' message with a retweet.

In the "Party in the USA" hitmaker's original post, the singer tweeted out a message about entitlement and dating in the public eye to her 44 million followers.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star sure seemed to relate to Miley. The "Wrecking Ball" singer has been going through a lot of scrutiny and criticism for her recent dating choices. Miley Cyrus has hopped from one partner to the next in a short span of time and some people don't seem to approve of such bnehaviour.

Miley Cyrus made a post in which she told followers simply to get used to the idea of her dating, writing: 'Don't f—ing pity me, not what I'm asking for. I have a great life I wouldn't trade for "privacy" but PLEASE don't make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself/and the public's perception of me! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at!'

Well, at least Miley Cyrus seems to have Kendall Jenner in her corner.

Kendall Jenner recently shot an ad for Calvin Klein and we have to say the model looked gorgeous in it. You can check out the post here: