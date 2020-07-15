While the senior Smiths seem to be dealing with their share of relationship problems, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's son, Jaden Smith was seen hanging out with none other than Kendall Jenner.

The Victoria's Secret supermodel and star of the reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians was seen having a great day on the beach with Jaden. The two along with several of their other friends were spotted at a beach in Malibu. Kendall's pet Doberman, Pinscher Pyro also accompanied them.

Kendall was photographed in a white oversized t-shirt casually sitting on the beach with her friends and talking. However, she later decided to take a dip in the ocean in a purple two-piece bikini. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she completed her look with a black baseball cap. She kept her appearance minimal with no hint of makeup. Jaden matched his outfit's colour with Kendall and was seen wearing a purple tie and dye t-shirt.

Jaden's appearance comes just two days after a major announcement in his family. Will Smith was seen with Jada Pinkett on her Facebook show titled, Red Table Talk. The show featured singer and songwriter August Alsina, 27, who spoke about his relationship with Jada. As per the show, August and Jada shared a romantic relationship while the latter was married to Will Smith.

Jada revealed in the show that, "Four and a half years ago...I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends. And it all started with him just needing some help, me wanting to help his health, his mental state.

Talking to Will she further added, "You and I were going through a very difficult time. I was done with you. We broke up. We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time."

Jaden and Kendall have been friends for many years now and given the share of family troubles that Kendall has faced in her life, it seems like two must-have bonded well during their beach outing.