Kendall Jenner is a busy woman. Reportedly, Kendall star recently shot a video for Reversed's autumn/winter 2019.

Apparently, in the Italian inspired campaign, which is both a photo shoot and short film, Kendall models one fashionable look after another while wandering through a palatial structure. In accompanying images, Kendall goes topless as she sits on a plush blue sofa with her arms crossed in front of her chest.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. In the snaps, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star can be seen wearing a shoulder length black wig of silky, jet black hair, a skirt, and pantyhose as she gazed into the distance with a contemplative expression while in another snap from the shoot for the Polish brand, the superstar transformed her image once again with the help of a curly brunette wig. The wig was several shades lighter than her natural hair colour, and helped transform the star from chic supermodel into a vintage vision.

The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling.

The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. And as the name suggests, Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And Kendall could very well be next. Kendall Jenner looked stunning in the shot. The Victoria's Secret Angel was recently spotted on a vacation with fellow angel Shanina Shaikh. Kendall also took part in the recent bottle cap challenge. We have to say that Kendall Jenner sure knows how to work hard but she knows how to unwind as well.

Kendall Jenner showed off her new blonde locks along with Bella Hadid, who had also dyed her hair blonde. Kendall Jenner is one of the most sought after and highest paid models in the world and this campaign just proves it. You can check out the video here: