Kendall Jenner is gorgeous and she knows how to put her looks to good use. The stunning model used her Instagram to post some surreal snaps of herself. In the first snap, Kendall could be seen coming out of a wall, r rather, it looked like half her body had been swallowed into the background.

Kendall went braless for the mesmerising pic, she wore a pink jacket and that strategically covered her chest, while she seemed to wield her hair like a whip or weapon of sorts.

In another snap, the "Keeping Up With Kardashians" star could be seen hanging from the ceiling in an entirely black ensemble, while in another she was dressed in white, with her hair flowing over her shoulders.

She captioned the post: @garage_magazine by @campbelladdy @mauriziocattelan @gabriellak_j @guiducci Reportedly, Kendall Jenner has featured in several star-studded ad campaigns and these snaps prove why she is so sought after.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the pics here: