The Aam Aadmi Party said Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal finally received insulin in Tihar jail on Tuesday, April 23, after a prolonged struggle and at a sugar level of 320.

Attributing the succcess to the blessings of Lord hanuman, AAP stated, "Finally, the BJP and its jail administration came to their senses and gave INSULIN to CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail. CM Kejriwal's sugar level had reached 320. This has been possible only due to the blessings of Lord Hanuman and the struggle of the people of Delhi. We have succeeded in delivering insulin to our Chief Minister."

Tihar jail officials contradicted this, stating that Kejriwal was administered a "low dose" of insulin when his blood sugar levels surged. An official revealed that his reading was 217 around 7pm, prompting the doctors to administer insulin, following advice from AIIMS specialists. The AIIMS team had recommended insulin if his sugar level exceeded 200 during a prior video conference on April 20.

This development occurred after a court directed AIIMS to form a medical board to assess Kejriwal's need for insulin and highlighted discrepancies in his diet regimen. Despite Kejriwal's plea for a video consultation with his doctor, the court denied it.

"Good news on Hanuman Jayanti. News is coming that finally the jail administration gave insulin to the Chief Minister for his increasing sugar level. Today, the Chief Minister of the country's capital has to go to court even for insulin. Officers under the BJP and the Central government say that all prisoners are the same," Delhi AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X.

"Do all Tihar prisoners go to court for insulin? Do all prisoners have to go to court for medical treatment? Do all prisoners have to spend a week on TV and in newspapers debating about insulin?" he further questioned.

Delhi's health minister and colleagues welcomed the decision, asserting that Kejriwal's claims of inadequate medical care in jail were validated. Atishi reiterated Kejriwal's deteriorating health, emphasizing his continuous need for insulin.

Kejriwal has been in Tihar jail since April 1, following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case related to Delhi's former excise policy. The Delhi High Court scheduled a hearing for May 15 regarding Kejriwal's petition challenging the ED's summons.

