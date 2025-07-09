In a recent address in Mohali, Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Chief Minister of Delhi, made a striking declaration that has stirred political discussions nationwide. Kejriwal asserted that he deserves a Nobel Prize for governance and administration, highlighting his achievements during his tenure as Delhi's Chief Minister despite what he described as persistent "obstacles" imposed by the BJP-led central government. His statement has ignited a fresh political debate, drawing both support and criticism from various quarters.

During his speech, Kejriwal emphasized the challenges his government faced while in power in Delhi. "We worked despite not being allowed to work for as long as our government was in power in Delhi. I feel that I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration for the amount of work I did in Delhi during my tenure as CM," he stated. A significant portion of Kejriwal's criticism was directed at Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, V.K. Saxena, whom he accused of acting on the instructions of the Union government to undermine the AAP's efforts in the national capital.

Kejriwal reiterated his allegations that the BJP used the municipal corporation to actively dismantle initiatives launched by the AAP, particularly the Mohalla Clinics, which were a flagship project of his administration. "You will be surprised to know that the AAP built Mohalla Clinics in Delhi while facing so many difficulties. These people demolished five Mohalla Clinics by sending bulldozers to their BJP-ruled municipal corporation. What did they get? The municipal corporation demolished all the government Mohalla Clinics," Kejriwal claimed.

Kejriwal further alleged that the situation in Delhi has deteriorated in the last four months since the AAP's administrative powers were curtailed and the BJP assumed control in the national capital. "Today, the people of Delhi are realising the importance of the AAP. The BJP has worsened the condition of Delhi. Mohalla Clinics are being closed. The facility of free medicines and tests in hospitals has stopped. And filth has spread all around," he asserted. Highlighting the AAP's welfare schemes, Kejriwal mentioned, "Our government decided that every family will get 200 units of free electricity and 20 thousand litres of free water."

He added that education and health were given top priority during his administration. Kejriwal also claimed that his government had changed the national discourse around governance. "We changed the direction of debate in the country. Those who once talked only about privatisation are now discussing government schools and hospitals." Recalling the power crisis that marked the early years of his political journey, Kejriwal said, "In 2013, I fasted for 15 days over the power crisis. People would get electricity bills of thousands of rupees, but there was no supply." He added, "I myself used to climb the pole and connect the wires."

Kejriwal's comments have drawn sharp reactions from political rivals, who have often accused him of making "false claims." However, the AAP chief maintains that his model of governance has inspired nationwide conversations about transparent, citizen-focused governance.