Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre during the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan against the ordinance, and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "tyrant", who has failed at every step.

He termed the Centre's ordinance as "Hitlersahi".

Kejriwal took a dig at the prime minister by narrating a story about a "Class 4 educated king", and called Delhi's seven MPs "slaves to the BJP". He accused them of obstructing the development work in Delhi.

In the beginning of his speech, he asked everyone who had assembled to do a Facebook Live from Ramlila Maidan. Kejriwal said that by doing this, he wanted to have one lakh live viewers from the ground.

"After 12 years, we have assembled at Ramlila Ground. Last time we assembled to fight against corruption, this time we have assembled to fight against a tyrant, to protect democracy and the constitution," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal thanked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for fighting their case at the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal said that on May 11, the constitution bench of the Supreme Court passed an order in favour of Delhi, but on May 19 PM Modi rejected it, "saying that he didn't accept the Supreme Court".

"Supreme Court had said that people are supreme, let the Delhi government function, but they brought an ordinance and rejected the Supreme Court order. PM Modi's ordinance says that there will be no democracy. Modi wants to run the Delhi government through the L-G. Babasaheb Ambedkar wrote that this country will run on the constitution and people will be supreme, but Modi says the vote of Delhi has no value," said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal further accused PM Modi of not letting him work and hurling abuses at him daily. He said it was his upbringing, and he doesn't use foul language towards anyone.

"But this time they (PM Modi and BJP) have insulted you (people of Delhi). I can't tolerate your insult. Modi slapped the people of Delhi by bringing the ordinance. We will force Modi to take back the ordinance," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said that he visited many states and met leaders of different political parties who have agreed to oppose the ordinance brought by the central government.

Kejriwal further accused PM Modi of not letting him work and accused him of "demolishing Mohalla Clinics, stopping Yoga Classes, and withholding medicines at hospitals".

"PM Modi has ruined the entire country. Unemployment is increasing, inflation is increasing, corruption is increasing, GST has ruined businessmen, the railway is in poor condition, but BJP doesn't know how to stop it. The 4th pass King doesn't know how to handle the situation. He will issue Rs 2000 notes and then ban them."

He said, "PM Modi has been ruling for the last 21 years while he was in power for the last eight years and challenged to compare his work with that of Modi's.

"I gave free electricity to the poor, what is wrong with that? Modi ji, you have given the whole government to your friend," Kejriwal accused Modi.

He further accused PM Modi of not doing any development in Gujarat, saying that there was not a single school visited by Modi, and only a makeshift school was made for the photography.

He said by putting former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish and Health Minister Satyendar Jain in jail, PM Modi was thinking that Delhi's development would stop, but AAP has hundreds of Sisodias and Jains who were committed to development.

Kejriwal also accused the seven MPs of Delhi of being slaves to the BJP who were hiding in their houses.

In the end, he narrated a story of a Class 4th pass King. In the story, he said that "all the catastrophic incidents that took place in the country, be it the Balasore train tragedy, Covid-19, or the storm that led to the destruction of the seven statues of Saptarishi (Seven Sages), all happened because of the 4th-grade educated king."

(With inputs from IANS)