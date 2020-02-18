Keira Knightley is out promoting her new film "Misbehaviour. " Reportedly, the "Pirates of the Caribean" actress said her film "Misbehaviour", the true story of how the Women's Liberation Movement disrupted the 1970 Miss World competition, felt relevant at a time when people were still fighting for equal treatment.

Reportedly, Knightley plays a member of the Women's Liberation Movement, which storms the stage of the London theater where the beauty pageant was being held. That year Miss Grenada won, the first time a black competitor had taken the crown.

It is known that the 1970 Miss World pageant was the 20th edition of the event and was held in London. The event was already marred by controversy as the panel had allowed two entries from South Africa, one black and one white contestant.

But it was the bomb attack at the event that makes the 1970 pageant memorable, apart from the first black contestant being crowned Miss World.

"What I loved about this film was that conversation because it felt so very relevant to what we're still talking about today," Knightley told Reuters in an interview.

Apparently, back in 1970, Miss World was the most-watched TV show on the planet with more than 100 million viewers, meaning the protest created quite a stir. "Misbehaviour" opens in British cinemas on March 13, starring Greg Kinnear as pageant host Bob Hope, the comedian, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Miss Grenada.

Keira Knightley has been doing quite a few movies based on real incidents lately. Her recent outing, "Official Secrets" is one such example. Keira shot to fame with her role in the "Pirates of the Caribean" franchise, co-starring Johnny Depp.