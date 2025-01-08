Keerthy Suresh is busy enjoying her honeymoon with husband, Antony Thattil. The two got married in December 2024 and within a few days, Keerthy resumed her work. The actress got busy with the promotions of Baby John and it was only recently that the two left for their honeymoon. Now, Keerthy has shared pictures and videos from their Thailand getaway.

Keerthy's Thailand pics

From exotic food, beaches, enjoying the tan to celebrating New Year amid firecrackers and lanterns; Antony and Keerthy had quite a romantic stay in Thailand. As soon as Keerthy shared the pictures and videos; social media went gaga. However, the last picture in the series left her fans and followers worried. The actress was seen checking her temperature on a thermometer that made everyone worried for her health.

Keerthy and Antony started dating when she was in 12th standard. The duo kept their relationship under wraps for over a decade.

On love story with Antony

"It's a dream, literally. I can't even call it a dream because we have had nightmares of eloping. My heart was full and it was a very emotional moment for us because we always wanted this. It's not like we started off very strongly. We started off dating when I was in 12th class and he is seven years older than me," the actress had said in an interview with a website.

Suresh has been wearing a turmeric thread in her neck ever since her wedding. The diva recently revealed that she keeps wearing it as the auspicious day for it to be replaced with a gold chain is yet to come due to their busy schedules.

However, the diva mentioned that she feels powerful and sacred wearing it and thus doesn't mind flaunting it.