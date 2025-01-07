Keerthy Suresh has been making quite some buzz with her post wedding appearances. The diva got married to Anthony Thattil, on December 12 and soon after that got busy with the promotions of Baby John. The Dasara actress was seen flaunting the turmeric thread wrapped around her neck like a mangalsutra throughout the promotions.

Why the turmeric thread?

Many wondered what the thread was and why wasn't she wearing a golden one. However, the actress has now revealed its significance and why she has continued to wear it. Keerthy revealed that the reason she is spotted wearing this turmeric thread everywhere she goes is because she can't take it off until a sacred day comes.

The newlywed revealed that the turmeric thread can only be replaced by a golden mangalsutra on a certain date, but because of the absence of that auspicious day, the replacement day has been postponed till the end of January.

"There's a reason behind why I am wearing it to every promotion because we are not supposed to remove the sacred thread. You are not supposed to remove it until a certain date so basically you change it to a gold chain after a few days. I think if you had an auspicious date in a week or 10 days, I would have changed... to the gold chain. But I don't think we found an auspicious date and the date is towards the end of Jan," she told Galatta.

The significance

Suresh further added that she doesn't even feel like taking it off. The diva mentioned how someone told her to take it off, but she doesn't because it touches her chest and she feels powerful and sacred. She added that changing it to a golden chain would make it look normal, but she finds the turmeric thread hot. Keerthy further mentioned that she loves flaunting the sacred thread.

"So I will be wearing till then. Somebody even told me that if you don't want to wear it with your promotional clothes... the reason why it is tied here is also because it should touch your chest. It is sacred and also supposed to be very powerful. Once you change it to the golden chain, it is going to look normal. Some said that I can even put it inside but I thought it looked hot! I am happy that I am flaunting it," she further added.