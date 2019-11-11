Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh's Maidaan has got a release date. The Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial is slated for release on November 27, 2020. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to announce this news. He wrote, "Release date finalized...Ajay Devgn's next film #Maidaan based on the sport #football – to release on 27 Nov 2020...Costars Keerthy Suresh...Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho)...Filming will conclude by March 2020." (sic)

Release date finalized... Ajay Devgn’s next film #Maidaan - based on the sport #football - to release on 27 Nov 2020... Costars Keerthy Suresh... Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma [#BadhaaiHo]... Filming will conclude by March 2020. pic.twitter.com/jE2N9uZtAc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2019

Maidaan marks Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh

Amit has previously directed Badhaai Ho, which is a blockbuster. Maidaan is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Maidaan marks the Bollywood debut of actress Keerthy Suresh who has become popular after Mahanati, which was screened at many international film festivals too. In fact, Mahanati fetched Keerthy many offers too.

Besides Maidaan, she has Marakkar a Malayalam film which has Mohanlal as the lead actor. In Telugu, she has Miss India, Rang De and Good Luck Sakhi, whereas, in Tamil, she has Penguin in her kitty.

Keerthy is one of the busiest actors down south now and is known for not only her performances, but also for her kind heart and down to earth behaviour.

The first look poster of Maidaan was unveiled by Ajay Devgn a few months ago and it went viral for all the right reasons. The poster shows a huge football in the shape of a globe and it is written as the 'The Golden Era of Indian Football', described from 1952-1962. Also, the poster gives a glimpse of a jam-packed stadium with a match being played in it.

Besides Maidaan, Ajay Devgn will be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' where he will essay the character of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 war, which remained operational despite facing heavy bombings from Pakistan.