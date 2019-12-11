Sun Pictures announced that Keerthy Suresh has been signed to play a role in Rajinikanth's untitled movie, presently referred to as Thalaivar 168, but not many are aware of the fact that she has given her green signal after turning down a big offer.

Yes, the rumours are rife that Keerthy Suresh has walked out of Mani Ratnam's ambitious movie Ponniyin Selvan. The actress had given her consent to act in both the big films, but as the shooting of Ratnam's film got delayed, the Mahanati was forced to choose one project among the two.

It is said that Keerthy Suresh tried her best to accommodate dates for both the movies, but in the end, she realised that it would create a lot of chaos. Hence, the actress has opted out of Mani Ratnam's film.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is based on the historical novel of the same name penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It is a mega-budget movie in which a lot of leading names from Indian film industry are part of it. Notably, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and many others have been signed for the film, funded by Lyca Productions.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 168 was formally launched on Wednesday, 11 December. The film has Khushbu Sundar and Meena in the cast, but the name of the main heroine is yet to be announced.

Keerthy Suresh, who skipped the muhurat event of Thalaivar 168, directed by Siruthai Siva, plays Rajini's sister along with Khushbu and Meena.