Trisha Krishnan seems to be on a roll. After the success of Vijay Sethupathi's 96, the actress has started getting good offers one after the other. This has once again made her pick her movies, cautiously.

Going by the reports, Trisha Krishnan was approached to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi's next movie with Koratala Siva. At the same time, she has reportedly received a call from Mani Ratnam to act in his next big project Ponniyin Selvan, which will have some of the big names from the Indian film industry.

It looks like Trisha had a tough decision to make as she could only accept one movie owing to date issues. In the end, the 36-year old has reportedly taken up Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Apart from this film, she has also signed Mohanlal's flick, directed by Jeetu Joseph.

However, some section of Telugu media has reported that Trisha Krishnan was never in the consideration and she was not offered the movie, presently referred to as Chiru 152, at all.

Nayanthara, who played the female lead in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is said to be one of the contenders to do the said character in Koratala Siva-directorial action flick, to be produced by Chiru's son and actor Ram Charan Teja.

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam's movie is getting bigger and better by day. The movie has Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Jayaram, and Mohan Babu in the cast.