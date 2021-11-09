Keerthy Suresh has been reportedly paid a bomb to work in Rajinikanth's recently-released film

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. In fact, she has probably received her highest-ever pay-check to work in a South Indian film.

Her Role and Salary

Rumours in the tinsel town claim that Keerthy Suresh has been paid Rs 2 crore to work in Annaatthe. The story is centered around her character although she did not play the female lead. Hence, she seems to have been paid a big remuneration.

In the movie, Keerthy Suresh played the role of Rajini's sister.

Normally, Keerthy Suresh used to get over Rs 1 crore to act in a film, say reports.

Annaatthe Box Office Performance

Meanwhile, Annaatthe has been overwhelmingly received by the audience. The movie was released to big hype on 4 November on the occasion of the Diwali festival.

The film had garnered a good pre-release hype which translated into a good opening. However, Annaatthe garnered mixed reviews and critics heavily criticised the flick for its routine content.

Nonetheless, it did not impact its collection as the movie did well in the first weekend. In Chennai alone, the movie garnered Rs 5.45 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, the Rajinikanth-starrer has done exceptionally well and the collection at the international centres has not been bad. A report claims that it earned over Rs 35 crore in overseas alone in the first weekend.

The worldwide collection of Annaatthe is over Rs 100 crore.