Rajinikanth's Tamil film Annaatthe, which is released in Telugu with the title Peddanaa, has hit the screens worldwide on Thursday on the occasion of Diwali festival and has got a good start at the box office. But the movie has met with mixed reviews with a section of reviewers trashing the flick for poorly developed content.

Good Pre Release Buzz

Annaatthe is released in over 2000 screens worldwide. The movie was riding on good expectations considering the positive response for the teaser and trailer of the flick. The general audience was eagerly looking forward for the flick to release as it is the first big movie to hit the screens after Vijay's Master in 2021.

The long festival holiday guaranteed a good opening. As expected, Annatthe opened to packed houses in many parts of Tamil Nadu. Among overseas centres, it was well-received by fans in the US and Malaysia.

Hence, the film has registered a good opening on the first day. As per the traders, the Rajinikanth has got one of the biggest openings.

Estimated Collection

In Tamil Nadu, the first-day collection is expected to be over Rs 10 crore, and in Chennai alone, it is likely to rake in over Rs 1 crore.

Annaatthe is a commercial entertainer, written and directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has Nayanthara playing the female lead while Keerthy Suresh will be seen in an important role. Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Prakash Raj, and Jagapathi Babu are part of the ensemble cast.

It is the story of a brother who takes on the baddie for making his sister's life miserable. The movie has met with mixed reviews with many critics giving just 2 to 2.5 ratings out of 5.