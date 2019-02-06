After working with some of the leading names of South India, Keerthy Suresh might bag one more biggie which could possibly take her popularity altogether to new heights. The fast-growing actress has been offered a movie starring none other than Rajinikanth.

Rumours are rife that Keerthy Suresh has been approached for Rajini's upcoming movie, directed by AR Murugadoss. The actress was part of the director's previous movie Sarkar, which starred Thalapathy Vijay. Hence, the news has not come as a surprise.

But the surprising part whether Rajinikanth, who has been consciously pairing up with matured actresses Anushka Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Simran, Trisha Krishnan, and Eeshwari Rao in the recent years, is comfortable working with Keerthy Suresh.

The regular shooting of the movie, which is presently referred to as Thalaivar 166, will begin by the end of March. Lyca Productions, which funded Rajini's previous movie 2.0, is said to be bankrolling the project.

Keerthy Suresh has always dreamt of working with Rajinikanth and she had revealed it in her earlier interviews. If things fall in place, her dream might come true with this project.

Currently, the actress, who has worked with stars like Vijay, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, is busy with Priyadarshan's Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which has Mohanlal, Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty and Prabhu Deva in the leads.