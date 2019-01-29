Real Star Upendra had requested Lyca Productions to venture into Kannada to produce world-class movies in his special video message played at the audio launch function of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0. It looks like the makers have taken his words seriously as they are entering the Sandalwood with a bang.

Lyca Productions is in talks with Nikhil Kumar, whose Seetharama Kalyana hit the screens recently. "Yes, Subaskaran and my family share a good rapport, and we are thinking of associating for a project. He even spent time with us at the recent trailer launch where we discussed films. I am happy to associate with such a big production house. Right now, things are in the initial stages. More details will be revealed when we have the script ready," Cinema Express quotes Nikhil as saying.

Lyca Productions entered film industry with Ilayathalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Kaththi. In a short span of time, it has gained immense popularity by backing content-oriented movies as well as producing out-and-out commercial films.

Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Dhanush's Vada Chennai and 2.0 were some of the big movies made by Lyca Productions in the recent months. It is now funding Kamal Haasan's next film Indian 2.

Coming to Nikhil Kumar, he made his debut with bilingual Jaguar. His second movie was Seetharama Kalyana, which opened to mixed reviews last weekend. He has also done a role in Darshan's mythological movie Kurukshetra. The actor, who is the son of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, will be soon teaming up for a film produced by CR Manohar.

It has to be noted that Subaskaran Allirajah, founder of Lyca Productions, was present at the trailer launch of Seetharama Kalyana.