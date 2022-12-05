Hombale Film, the mastermind behind the record-breaking KGF and Kantara, is all set to make their presence felt in Kollywood too. They have released the first-look poster of their Tamil film Raghuthatha - a funny, uplifting story of a young woman finding herself as she goes on a challenging journey to protect the identity of her people and land.

Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will play the lead role in the fun-filled drama directed by debutant Suman Kumar. Suman is the writer of the hit series Family Man. The film is likely to be a Summer 2023 release.

Ever since her power-packed performance in Mahanati, Keerthy has become the numero uno choice for woman-centric characters. Her performance in the film was featured in the list of 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade by Film Companion.

We hear that 'Raghuthatha', a forthcoming comedy-drama about a strong and determined woman who finds her unique voice by challenging norms, upholding her principles, fighting for them and eventually becoming an inspiration to everyone is in the pipeline. Through her trials and tribulations, you see her identity emerge.

Reflecting the same, producer Vijay Kiragandur reveals, "Presented comedically, the film promises to make every member of the family laugh out loud and introspect after. Keerthy is the perfect choice to play the lead given her talent and versatility and we're happy to have her on board."

Interestingly, Keerthy has some exciting projects lined up for 2023 -- Chiranjeevi-starrer Bholaa Shankar, the Mari Selvaraj directorial Maamannan, the Nani-starrer Dasara and Jayamravi starrer Siren.

Veteran actors M S Bhaskar, Devadarshini, Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami and Rajesh Balakrishnan will play prominent roles in the film. The technical side comprises of Yamini Yagnamurthy as the cinematographer, Ramcharantej Labani as the production designer, Jai Bhim fame Sean Roldan for the music, national award-winning costume designer Poornima Ramaswamy and editing by T S Suresh.

Hombale Films has an interesting line up of projects for 2023 -- Prabhas's Salaar scheduled to release in September 2023, Fahadh Faasil's Dhoomam, Bagheera starring Srimurali will also be coming before the end of 2023. The company is in talks for another pan-India project and the makers are planning to churn out 14 movies in the next 2 years.