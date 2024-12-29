Popular actor Keerthy Suresh, who recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil, is currently in Mumbai to promote her Hindi debut film with Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John.

Recently, Keerthy Suresh was papped in Mumbai looking as stunning as ever in a denim dress. The actor posed for paps against the background of a nicely decorated Christmas tree. During the photo session, the photographers addressed her as "Kriti", to which she corrected them with a smile and said, "Kriti nahi Keerthy".

A moment later, another photographer called her "Keerthy Dosa", which didn't go down well with the actor.

However, she maintained her calm and quickly replied, "Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai (It is not Keerthy dosa, it is Keerthy Suresh. And I like dosa.)"

The racist remark didn't go down well with social media users and they slammed them.

About Baby John

Baby John, the Kalees directorial, is Keerthy's first Hindi film. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. The actor was seen in Master (2014), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Rajinimurugan (2016), Remo (2016), Bairavaa (2017), Nenu Local (2017), Sarkar (2018), Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018). For her performance in Mahanati, she won a National Award for Best Actress.

Earlier this month, Keerthy married her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil. The two married on December 12, 2024, in Goa in a traditional Tamil Brahmin and Christian wedding ceremony.

Keerthy Suresh took to her social media and shared her wedding pictures.