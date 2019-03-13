It is finally confirmed. Ajay Devgn-starrer Syed Abdul Rahim biopic will mark the debut of Keerthy Suresh in Bollywood. She will play his wife in the movie directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame.

She has confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror as she claims that she loves to take up challenging roles. "Syed Abdul Rahim's story is a forgotten chapter in Indian history and I am glad that the makers are telling it through a film," she is quoted as saying.

The movie tells the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, India's forgotten hero in football. He was a coach and manager of the national football team and his tenure is considered as the golden age of Indian football.

The film dialogues penned by Ritesh Shah of Pink and Raid fame, while Saiwyn Quadras of Mary Kom, Neerja and Parmanu fame has written the screenplay for the movie produced by Boney Kapoor, who is currently producing Ajith Kumar's upcoming movie.

The producer feels that Keerthy Suresh's presence brings a lot of attention among South Indian cine goers. . "It's also a conservative love story which focuses on the couple's life after marriage. Keerthy is one of the most successful actresses in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. Her presence would give us an enhanced reach in the Southern belt," he is quoted as saying.

However, it is not a multilingual movie, but made only in Hindi. Boney Kapoor feels that the movie has the potential to be a pan-Indian entertainer although it is made only in one language.

The makers have planned to shoot the movie in Rome, Jakarta and Melbourne apart from shooting in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Lucknow.

