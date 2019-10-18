Keerthy Suresh, who celebrated her 27 birthday on Thursday, 17 October, seems to have bagged one more big project to her kitty. The multilingual actress has been approached to play one of the two female leads in Rajinikanth's next movie, directed by Siruthai Siva.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Keerthy Suresh is offered to play the female lead of the younger character of Rajinikanth in the film, presently referred to as Thalaivar 168. Speculations are rife that the Tamil superstar will be seen in dual characters in Siruthai Siva's flick.

Although there is no confirmation on the development, the buzz says that Keerthy Suresh has not signed any film of late and has been waiting for a right project to come her way. Hence, she is unlikely to turn down the offer.

Keerthy Suresh is currently working on Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and her Bollywood debut film Maidaan in which she has paired up with Ajay Devgn. She is also busy with female-centric film Miss India.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh, Siruthai Siva is in the hunt of another popular actress to pair up the aged character of Rajini. Going by the speculations, Jyothika and Manju Warrier are in the race to bag the role.

It may be recalled that Jyothika had worked with Rajinikanth in blockbuster Chandramukhi.

Siruthai Siva's film is being funded by Sun Pictures.