Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of the recently released film Animal. The actor was seen in a rugged look in the second half of the film. As now as Ranbir is gearing up for Ramayana, the actor will seemingly be having a clean-shaven lean look as he is reportedly essaying the role of Lord Ram.

Ranbir Kapoor wins the Maharashtrian of the Year award

Ranbir Kapoor won the Maharashtrian of the Year award at the 10th edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards on Thursday. The actor, while receiving the award shared three rules that he lives by and said that he strives to be a better citizen of India.

On the stage, Ranbir said, that the advice he got from business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. He said, "My first goal is to continue delivering meaningful work. I took a lot of advice from Mukesh (Ambani) bhai, who told me, 'Keep your head down and work. Don't take success to your head and failure to your heart."

"Dusra, acha insaan bano, ek acha beta, acha baap, acha pati, acha bhai, acha dost, aur sabse, sabse important, ek acha naagrik bano. Mujhe bahut garv hai ke main ek Mumbaikar hoon aur aise puraskaar mere liye bahut mahiyne rakhta hai toh bahut shukriya (Second, be a good person — a good son, father, husband, brother, friend and most importantly, be a good citizen. I am proud to be a Mumbaikar and this award is very important to me so thank you for this honour)," Ranbir added.

Jeetendra praises Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir was presented with the award by veteran actor Jeetendra. While giving away the award, the veteran actor remembered Ranbir's father, late actor Rishi Kapoor. He said, "You're giving this award to Ranbir who is my very dear friend's son. So, I've been preparing from yesterday what I should be saying here. My wife, my daughter, my son were guiding me. Anyway, I would like to say mujhe khushi hai ke mere jigri yaar, mere lagte jigar, mera sab kuch, Rishi Kapoor ke bete ko yeh award mila hai. Aur aaj woh jahan pahuncha hai woh uski mehnat hai (l am very happy that this award is going to my dearest friend Rishi's son. Today Ranbir has reached this stage because of his own hard work)."

In another picture, Ranbir Kapoor opted for a black bandhgala while, Jeetendra also opted for a black attire. In one of the pictures, Jeetendra and Ranbir are seen hugging each other.

Seeing Ranbir and Jeetendra hugging a user wrote, "He way he respects his elders, co-stars and family yet most of people hate him ..."

Recently Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt and superstar Shah Rukh Khan featured in an ad together. The collaboration between the trio was lauded by the masses.