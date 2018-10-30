The teaser and new poster of Kedarnath, the debut film of Saif Ai Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan, has been released and got a thumbs up from Bollywood buffs. She has got positive reactions from most people, some of whom are calling her "stunning". Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Kedarnath is a love story based in the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand deluge in which over 5,000 people (the actual figures being higher) lost their lives and many went missing. Reportedly, Sushant plays a Muslim pithoo called Mansoor who carries a Hindu girl Mukku (Sara) on his back. He happens to be her saviour in the floods.

The Kedarnath teaser shows great visuals. While Sushant Singh Rajput is a few films old and even proved his acting talent in Kai Po Che!, PK and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, for debutante Sara Ali Khan the film Kedarnath must have been a challenge. But netizens are very pleased to see the freshness and confidence Sara Ali Khan brings on screen, at least in the teaser of Kedarnath.

Sara also reminds us of her uncanny resemblance to her mother, actress Amrita Singh. Take a look at some reactions to the Kedarnath teaser:

I loved? #KedarnathTeaser it was impressive and Sara was looking promising and beautiful

But don't know why ppl are doing comparison between two beautiful girls sara and jhanvi

They both are talented

Stop these things — janvi2004 #ladkiwaale?? (@janvi20041) October 30, 2018

#KedarnathTeaser is Fantastic !!!

Just Wow !!

Sara is Beautiful...& The Music also ???

Excited... pic.twitter.com/X4U2ESDrWA — VISHNU (@Vishnu__Bala) October 30, 2018

Sara doesn’t have a single dilogue in the teaser still her screen presence is just wowed #kedarnathteaser — Ritun (@pureered) October 30, 2018

Kedarnath was delayed, as production had stopped after its first schedule in the mountains up north in October 2017. There was a dispute between director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prernaa Arora and the industry wondered if the film will ever see the light of day.

In April 2018, producer Ronnie Screwvala took over the project by compensating producers Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar with a cheque of Rs 14 crore and Ekta Kapoor with Rs 8 crore, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

Kedarnath now releases on December 7. Earlier, it was doubtful it will release this year and hence, Sara Ali Khan's second film Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh was touted as her debut. But now, since Simmba releases on December 28, Kedarnath will be Sara Ali Khan's debut film.