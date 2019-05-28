After suffering an injury scare, Kedar Jadhav has recovered fully and is ready to help India in its World Cup campaign. But it seems like the fame of the right-hander has extended beyond the boundaries of cricket into Bollywood. In an Instagram video uploaded by Rohit Sharma on his account, he introduces the Maharashtra batsman and then claims that he is going to be starring in Race 4.

This video was shot while the Indian team was travelling by its bus to Cardiff from London for their second and final warm-up game before the ICC 2019 World Cup kicks off on May 30. Interestingly, Jadhav replies in a rather sober manner by confirming that an offer has come his way from the producers of the movie but the discussions are still going on.







Was this simply a joke? Maybe Rohit Sharma just wanted to pull the leg of his teammate. The video starts with Sharma greeting the viewers and informing them as to where the team is heading. He then turns the camera towards Ravindra Jadeja and Jadhav next to him. After congratulating Jadeja for his valuable innings in the defeat to New Zealand, the Indian opener remarks, "This World Cup is very important for all of us."

It is at this stage that Sharma introduces Jadhav by saying, "sitting next to Jaddu is our new Race 4 actor," He then asks the middle-order batsman whether the rumours about him playing a part in the fourth instalment of the Race Franchise are true? The middle-order batsman repliers

The proximity of Bollywood celebrities and top cricketers has increased in recent times due to brand promotion exercises and events like the IPL. In fact, the T20 leagues have played a massive role in fostering friendships among players and and celebrities from the movie world. So, who knows, maybe the producers decided that keeping an active cricketer in Race 4 can somewhat retrieve the lost pride of the franchise after their disastrous outing in the third edition.