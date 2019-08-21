Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are all geared up to return to the world of The Matrix with the forthcoming instalment. As per several confirmed reports, John Wick 3 superstar will reprise his role of Thomas Anderson aka Neo in Matrix 4.

As per a report by Variety, Lana Wachowski is all set to write and direct Matrix 4 movie that will feature the original cast from the trilogy. There have been several rumours linked with The Matrix reboot but they were all speculations by fans. But now we have a confirmed report from the inside sources that Matrix 4 is officially happening.

In a released statement, Lana Wachowski talked about the original trilogy and how their ideas are more relevant now while adding that, "I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends."

In addition to this, Warner Bros. Picture chairman announced that everyone is excited as Lana is re-entering the world of The Matrix. He also noted and confirmed that Lana is going to write, direct, and even produce the new chapter in The Matrix universe.

The original Matrix movie series depicts a dystopian future where humanity is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality which is created by artificial beings. These beings have created this Matrix to distract the entire human race while they consume their bodies as an energy source. The movie featured Keanu Reeves as Thomas Anderson, who goes by the name of Neo and his extraordinary journey to uncover the truth along with other people who have been freed from the Matrix.

The Matrix, first part in the series, was initially released in 1991 and instantly became a box-office success. The movie went on to win four Academy Awards and till this date, it is being considered as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. The movie was praised for its visual effects, cinematography, and how it used several philosophical references to convey a complex story.

As of now, the plot details of The Matrix 4 are not revealed to the fans as it is in a very early stage of pre-production. In addition to this, it is also not disclosed whether Laurence Fishburne will return as Morpheus or not. Several are predicting that the studio is going to cast a younger actor to play the iconic role.