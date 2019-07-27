There is going to be a lot of time before a TV spin-off of Keanu Reeves' franchise John Wick will take place. However, from what Deadline has learnt, the TV spin-off will explore the origin of The Continental. Speaking about the same, Starz COO Jeffrey Hirsch stated that it was very unlikely that they will be able to launch the TV spin-off before the fourth film debuts on May 2021.

"My sense is that where we are today, the movie date has been set but we're still in early development on the series so [it will air] most likely after," Hirsch said during a summer TCA press tour. Like we mentioned earlier, the film will explain the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves to rogue assassins and is kind of like a refuge. Hirsch did refuse to answer whether Reeves would get a good amount of screen time in the TV series.

"That's a really good question that I'm not going to answer. No answer is as good a tease you're going to get," he said. "It's a great franchise, we're excited about bringing that show to the network," he concluded. It was announced last year that Keanu Reeves would be joining the team of the TV spin-off as an executive producer. The TV series is being penned down by Chris Collins. The other members who have been part of the film franchise namely, Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, John Wick franchise screenwriter Derek Kolstad, along with Collins and David Leitch, will also return to work on the spin-off.

The pilot episode will be directed by Chad Stahelski. It will be interesting to watch the origin story of the Continental Hotel. Thanks to Keanu Reeves' onscreen awesomeness and the high-octane action sequences in the John Wick films, the third chapter saw a tremendous surge at the box office. A report on Forbes did state that the R-rated film earned a whopping $170 million at the domestic market. And from the way John Wick as a character and a franchise has gained popularity, the fourth chapter will definitely see a good surplus from the overseas market.