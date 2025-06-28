Ileana D'Cruz has welcomed her second child into the world. Ileana took to social media to share the news of the birth of her second child, a baby boy. The 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero' actress took to social media to reveal the face and the name of the baby. Ileana has named her baby boy 'Keanu Rafe Dolan'. Sharing a picture of him on social media, the actress wrote, "Our hearts are so full."

Welcomes second baby boy

Ileana revealed in the post that the baby boy was born on June 19. The black and white picture shows an adorable little boy tucked in his winterwear. Social media has been melting over this cute picture and has bombarded the actress with congratulatory messages. Ileana's 'Barfi!' co-star, Priyanka Chopra also congratulated her.

"Congratulations beautiful," she wrote. Athiya Shetty also took to the comments section and wrote, "Congratulations my ilu (with a heart emoji)." Maria Goretti wrote, "Congratulations my dearest Ileana. Much love to all four of you." Sophie Choudry commented, "Congratulations darl!!! Big love to you and this gorgeous one."

Ileana had welcomed her first child Koa Phoenix Dolan with husband Michael Dolan in 2023. "Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023. No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Heart's beyond full," she had written back then.

Taking a break

Right after the birth of her first child, in an AMA session, the 'Raid' actress had revealed that she was taking a small break from acting to spend quality time with her son and husband. When a user asked, "When will we see you in a movie again?" the actress wrote, "When the time is right, I want to give my son, my time right now."