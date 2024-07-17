Ileana D'Cruz has been away from the limelight ever since the birth of her baby boy. And looks like, the diva is not planning to make a comeback anytime soon either. In a recent ask-me-anything session, Ileana revealed that she would come back to do movies but right now she wants to give her time to her son.

Ileana not making a comeback anytime soon

When a user asked, "When will we see you in a movie again?" the actress wrote, "When the time is right, I want to give my son, my time right now." When another user asked how much sleep she is getting, the Barfi actress said that it is practically 'nonexistent'. "Haha its mostly non-existent. I don't know how we, as a full-time mamas, even function throughout the day. But we keep at it," she responded.

Another one of her fans asked how she keeps herself motivated and pat came Ileana's reply. She wrote, "By being as kind as I can be to myself. Giving myself time and grace to adapt and grow. Trying not to set unrealistic goals. Basically taking one day at a time." When another fan asked her for a picture with her husband, she shared a picture with Michael Dolan and wrote, "Pre baby babies."

Ileana and Michael have named their son - Koa Phoenix Dolan. Talking about the unusual name, the Main Tera Hero actress said that she wanted a unique name for her baby as she has an unusual name too. "I wanted to name my baby something unusual because I have a unique name, too. Koa somehow stood out. I spoke to Mike (Michael) about it, and even he found it cute. Phoenix is a name that's been on my mind for a while," she told ETimes.

"Also, the line 'Rising from the ashes like a phoenix' is inspiring. In fact, I got a tattoo of a phoenix in 2018, which had a deep meaning for me. Mike loved the name, and I hope Koa likes it too when he grows up," she further said.