What Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Uttarakhand electioneering has reverberated in Telangana with its CM K Chandrasekhara Rao demanding BJP to sack its CM in Guwahati.

Incidentally Sarma, an erstwhile Congress leader who openly parted ways citing insults by Rahul Gandhi, has taken it to the electioneering front of Uttarahand where BJP's main rival is the Congress.

On Friday, Sarma raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi seeking evidence for 2016 surgical strikes on Pakistan, and shocked many asking whether whether the BJP had ever demanded any proof of him being the "son of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi."

Before the shocked Congress could react, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his allegedly unexpected remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A visibly upset KCR said, "Modiji! Is this our Indian culture?. Is this what has been taught in the Vedas, MahaBharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP President Naddaji. Is it our culture?"

"You sack him (Sarma). I am demanding.. Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits... You think people will remain silent," he said while addressing a public meeting at Raigiri about 55 KM from Hyderabad.

