Amitabh Bachchan has won our hearts all over again. From pulling contestant's leg, taking a dig at his own life, sharing anecdotes to motivating people; Big B has become an indispensable part of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Currently hosting the 16th season of the quiz-based reality show, Amitabh recently got emotional upon hearing a contestant's plight.

Seated on the hot seat was a Rajasthan native Nareshi Meena. On being asked about what would she do with the prize money, Nareshi revealed being diagnosed with a life-threatening condition. Meena revealed she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and had undergone surgery when the family sold off her mother's jewellery.

Big B comes to contestant's aid

Nareshi further revealed that the doctors were unable to remove the entire tumour owing to the its location. It was then that the doctors offered to do proton therapy which could save her life. However, the cutting-edge therapy comes at a whopping cost of Rs 25 - 30 lakhs. Nareshi added that the prize money she wins would be used for her treatment.

Big B gets emotional

An emotional Amitabh Bachchan offered to cover up her medical expenses so she could keep the prize money with herself. "Mujhe aapka sahayak banna hai (I want to support you)," the superstar said. Big B's gesture has won the hearts of everyone on social media and people can't stop hailing the legendary actor.

Social media reactions

"Big B with a big heart," wrote a user. "Amitabh sir has always been kind," another user wrote. "Legend for a reason," read a comment. "Wow! Salute to both bachchan sir and the contestant," came another comment. Over the years, many have questioned Amitabh Bachchan's decision to continue working even at the age of 81. However, in one of his recent blogs, Big B had revealed that he enjoys being busy and keeping his mind working.