Amitabh Bachchan recently broke his silence on people questioning his decision to work till this age. Even at 81, Big B continues to rule the roost. After dominating the big screen for decades, the Shehenshah of Bollywood, has made himself irreplaceable as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Mr Bachchan continues to share his opinions and feelings about shooting, erratic work hours, health, family and more in his blogs.

What could be the reason?

And, it was in one of his latest posts that he revealed people ask him the reason behind working till date. "They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this , except it's another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason," he wrote.

The Kalki 2898 AD actor further wrote, "Others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime .. wear my shoes , and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work .. (sic)"

Amitabh Bachchan also said that his 'sandcastle' is built and stands still. But, he loves to continue working. He also asked people what is the problem they have with it. He also urged people to 'get to work' and find out the reason behind his passion for work through their own learnings.

"And the 'impotency of content' compels you to build your own sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing .. in time sandcastles fall down .. may you that build them , find a measure of permanency .. if it has been built for you and your business .. mine is done and it stands still - I WORK .. PERIOD .. got a problem with that ? well then .. get to work and find out .. (sic)" he concluded.