A passenger plane with 100 people on board crashed in Kazakhstan's Almaty airport after it lost altitude on Friday, December 27.

The airport said there were survivors and emergency services were working at the site. The plane was headed for Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian nation's capital city.

The Bek Air aircraft lost altitude and crashed into a two-storey building during take-off from Almaty international airport, according to reports. The plane had 95 passengers and five crew members.

(More details awaited.)