'Kayamkulam Kochunni', the movie directed by Roshan Andrews, hit the theaters on October 11. The film which stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role and Mohanlal in an extended cameo has apparently broken all reigning collection records in Mollywood, and it has grossed a whopping Rs 34 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

In Kerala, 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' grossed more than Rs 26 crore, thus emerging as the biggest ever Mollywood opener in the state, trailing closely behind the Malayalam dubbed version of 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'.

Even though the weekend is over, the collection of the movie has not faded, especially in Cochin multiplexes. Most of the multiplex screens in Cochin witnessed an attendance status of more than 80 percent and if it goes like this, 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' may cross the prestigious 50 crore mark within ten days.

Industry experts predict that 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' will break the box collection record of Superstar Mohanlal's 'Pulimurugan' which grossed 150 crores at the box-office. 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' has succeeded in racking up positive reviews from critics and audiences alike since its opening screening, and it will surely help the movie in its long run.

Although critics are praising Nivin Pauly for his impeccable portrayal of the legendary highwayman, industry experts claim that Mohanlal's presence in the movie in an extended cameo has played a crucial role in determining the success of the movie. Social media users also believe that the unique selling point of 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' is those 25 minutes where Mohanlal ruled the screen with sheer pure charisma.

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Mohanlal, the film also stars Priya Anand, Babu Antony, and Shine Tom Chacko in other prominent roles. 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' is written by screenwriter duo Bobby and Sanjay. The film is bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan in the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies. Music of the movie is composed by Gopi Sundar.